National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share (NYSE:NOV)

National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for National-Oilwell Varco in a report released on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Herbert now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.12). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.30 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for National-Oilwell Varco’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 35.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. National-Oilwell Varco’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

NOV stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. National-Oilwell Varco has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $25.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.70.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Oldfield Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the first quarter valued at about $48,823,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,389,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 7.1% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 31,817,347 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $312,765,000 after buying an additional 2,120,588 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,949,977 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $196,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 49.0% during the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 3,232,263 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,694 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

