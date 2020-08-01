Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Hits New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $18.81 and last traded at $18.81, with a volume of 13143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.10.

The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $84.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.20 million. Natus Medical had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 2.51%.

Several brokerages have commented on NTUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the first quarter worth $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Natus Medical during the first quarter worth $61,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Natus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. AJO LP bought a new position in Natus Medical during the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Natus Medical during the first quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $628.00 million, a P/E ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Natus Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

