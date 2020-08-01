Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Short Interest Down 15.6% in July

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,500 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the June 30th total of 427,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NAVB opened at $4.78 on Friday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $5.36.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 65,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. owned approximately 0.28% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment.

