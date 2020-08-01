NBT Bancorp Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share (NASDAQ:NBTB)

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NBT Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $115.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.55 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 19.05%.

NBTB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens began coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

Shares of NBTB stock opened at $29.79 on Friday. NBT Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.42%.

In related news, Director V Daniel Robinson II sold 10,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,325.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

