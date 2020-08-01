Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Nelnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of NNI opened at $58.00 on Tuesday. Nelnet has a 1 year low of $36.70 and a 1 year high of $69.97. The company has a current ratio of 85.59, a quick ratio of 85.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 0.52.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($1.11). Nelnet had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $245.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share.

In other Nelnet news, Chairman Michael S. Dunlap purchased 1,347,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.57 per share, for a total transaction of $60,044,704.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,009,574 shares in the company, valued at $89,566,713.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $4,885,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,303.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Nelnet in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Nelnet by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Nelnet in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Nelnet by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nelnet by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.43% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

