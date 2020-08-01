Nestlé (VTX:NESN) Given a CHF 110 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) received a CHF 110 target price from equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Baader Bank set a CHF 116 price target on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 95 price target on Nestlé and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays set a CHF 112 price target on Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 120 price target on Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, HSBC set a CHF 101 price target on Nestlé and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nestlé currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 110.57.

Nestlé has a 1-year low of CHF 73.34 and a 1-year high of CHF 86.40.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

