Nestlé (VTX:NESN) Given a CHF 95 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) has been assigned a CHF 95 target price by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

NESN has been the subject of several other reports. Baader Bank set a CHF 116 price target on Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 113 price target on Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 120 price target on Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 116 price target on Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 94 price target on Nestlé and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of CHF 110.57.

Nestlé has a 52-week low of CHF 73.34 and a 52-week high of CHF 86.40.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

