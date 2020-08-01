Nestlé (VTX:NESN) PT Set at CHF 116 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) has been given a CHF 116 price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NESN. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 120 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group set a CHF 130 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 94 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 97 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Baader Bank set a CHF 116 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nestlé presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 110.57.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Nestlé has a 12 month low of CHF 73.34 and a 12 month high of CHF 86.40.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.