New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of USANA Health Sciences worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,371,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 422,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,406,000 after buying an additional 24,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Myron W. Wentz sold 641,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $51,782,552.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy E. Wood sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $34,655.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 655,045 shares of company stock worth $52,953,923. Insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on USNA. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

USNA stock opened at $81.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.14 and its 200 day moving average is $75.27. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.01 and a 12-month high of $92.26.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $258.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.80 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

