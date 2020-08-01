Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,695 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,475,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,721,000 after buying an additional 4,494,554 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 25,662,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,803,000 after buying an additional 347,595 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,750,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,773,000 after buying an additional 2,354,616 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,149,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,229,000 after buying an additional 3,650,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,819,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,566,000 after buying an additional 828,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra restated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

NWL stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Newell Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.48.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

