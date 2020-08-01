Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.08.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEM. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

NEM stock opened at $69.20 on Friday. Newmont Goldcorp has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $70.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.20. The firm has a market cap of $55.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.34.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In related news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 1,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $105,095.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,366,108.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $216,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,380,920.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,745 shares of company stock valued at $8,155,009. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 303,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,182,000 after acquiring an additional 39,347 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 286.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 75,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 56,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,430,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,144,000 after purchasing an additional 35,844 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

