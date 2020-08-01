News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its stake in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,314 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in News were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of News in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of News by 108.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of News by 67.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of News by 26.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of News in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.69. News Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.47.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. News had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that News Corp will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NWSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of News from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. TheStreet raised shares of News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of News from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. News presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.10.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

