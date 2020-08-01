NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Receives GBX 4,853.82 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,976.55 ($61.24).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NEXT from GBX 5,300 ($65.22) to GBX 5,900 ($72.61) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Monday, July 27th. Societe Generale cut NEXT to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,998 ($49.20) to GBX 3,522 ($43.34) in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NEXT from GBX 5,500 ($67.68) to GBX 5,700 ($70.15) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of NEXT stock opened at GBX 5,450 ($67.07) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.39. NEXT has a twelve month low of GBX 48.36 ($0.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 7,358 ($90.55). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,988.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,310.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion and a PE ratio of 11.63.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

