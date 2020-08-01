NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys New Position in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Madison Square Garden by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,119,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,587,000 after purchasing an additional 22,709 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,932,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Madison Square Garden by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Madison Square Garden by 1,480.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,950,000 after purchasing an additional 39,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in Madison Square Garden by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Madison Square Garden alerts:

MSG opened at $154.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Madison Square Garden Co has a 1 year low of $182.47 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -149.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.60.

Madison Square Garden Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.