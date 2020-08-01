NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys Shares of 14,235 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IONS. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IONS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Breaux Castleman sold 10,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $868,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 26,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,536.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $4,123,750. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $57.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 9.83, a current ratio of 9.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $73.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.25.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.59 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

