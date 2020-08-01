NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Cuts Position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its stake in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 9.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in 51job were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in 51job by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in 51job by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in 51job during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,846,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in 51job by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in 51job by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 580,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,623,000 after acquiring an additional 33,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JOBS opened at $67.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 1.21. 51job, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.94 and a 12 month high of $92.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.84.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $111.73 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that 51job, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JOBS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of 51job from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

