NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Decreases Position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XEL. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XEL opened at $69.04 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $72.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.40.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.36.

In other Xcel Energy news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $6,899,768.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,531 shares in the company, valued at $30,387,201.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

