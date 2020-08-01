NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,711 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 177.8% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised SVB Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.63.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.01, for a total value of $192,160.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,230,276.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John China sold 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $252,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,455,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,476 shares of company stock valued at $4,811,007 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $224.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $127.39 and a 12 month high of $270.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.17 and a 200-day moving average of $206.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.25.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.46. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $881.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. Analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.