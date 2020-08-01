NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $631,000 Position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Noah were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Noah during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Noah by 691.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Noah during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Noah by 18.7% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Noah by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 138,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NOAH shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

NYSE:NOAH opened at $30.47 on Friday. Noah Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $40.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average is $28.57.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $105.37 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Noah Holdings Limited will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

