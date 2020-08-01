NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $754,000 Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 1,890.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 763.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 427,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after buying an additional 378,036 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 125.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 272,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after buying an additional 151,505 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 628.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 35,077 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 876.6% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 125,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 112,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,147.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after buying an additional 172,626 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.22.

Shares of WAL opened at $35.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $58.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $319.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.38 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 32.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

