NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $793,000 Holdings in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its position in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,984 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Emcor Group were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emcor Group by 988.9% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Emcor Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,104,000 after acquiring an additional 13,892 shares during the period. AXA grew its stake in Emcor Group by 167.5% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 75,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Emcor Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,948,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Emcor Group by 1,406.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EME stock opened at $68.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Emcor Group Inc has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $93.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Emcor Group Inc will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sidoti raised Emcor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised Emcor Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Emcor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Emcor Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

About Emcor Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

