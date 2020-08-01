NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $946,000 Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 9,379.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at $32,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at $91,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $90.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.23. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $92.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.78 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.95%. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Montagner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $231,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,660,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,070 shares of company stock worth $863,509. 10.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCOI shares. ValuEngine lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.38.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

