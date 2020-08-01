NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $966,000 Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,901 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 14,402 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LKQ. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth about $11,531,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in LKQ by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $28.19 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.57 and its 200 day moving average is $26.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.37. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on LKQ from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on LKQ from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on LKQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

