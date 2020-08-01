NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 520.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,008 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OGE. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 10,337 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,179,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 44,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 63.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.71.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.83. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.08, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($2.66). The business had revenue of $431.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.27 million. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

