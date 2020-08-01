NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $854,000 in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 55,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth $59,321,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,878,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,746,000 after acquiring an additional 983,833 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 112.2% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,415,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,327,000 after acquiring an additional 748,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,217,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,711,000 after acquiring an additional 602,278 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,272,000 after acquiring an additional 455,146 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RDN. ValuEngine raised Radian Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Radian Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

NYSE RDN opened at $14.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.50. Radian Group Inc has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $26.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.69.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 43.01%. The business had revenue of $329.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Radian Group Inc will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lisa Mumford purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $41,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,796.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

