NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $970,000 in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the fourth quarter worth $15,468,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the first quarter worth $75,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 22.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 100.2% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 15.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.10. World Fuel Services Corp has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 0.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that World Fuel Services Corp will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.34%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

