NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in First American Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 323,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 217,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after buying an additional 8,419 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $81,341,000. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FAF shares. ValuEngine cut shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First American Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of First American Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $51.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.87. First American Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $66.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.27%. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First American Financial Corp will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

