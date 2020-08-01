NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Makes New $877,000 Investment in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. CWM LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000.

In other Essential Utilities news, EVP Matthew Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $136,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,567.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

WTRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of WTRG opened at $45.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.57. Essential Utilities Inc has a 12 month low of $30.40 and a 12 month high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $225.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.19 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

