NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases Shares of 5,807 Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KWR shares. ValuEngine lowered Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $157.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Quaker Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

In other news, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total value of $135,618.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,546.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 13,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.72, for a total value of $2,691,463.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,809,911.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,354 shares of company stock worth $4,667,182. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KWR stock opened at $194.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.42. Quaker Chemical Corp has a fifty-two week low of $108.14 and a fifty-two week high of $208.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -524.31 and a beta of 1.53.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.28. Quaker Chemical had a positive return on equity of 9.27% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.42%.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

