NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 10,100 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) by 11.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,968,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 37,233.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,984,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,339 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 220.0% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,505,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,909 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 170.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,577,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,992,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AQN opened at $13.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.50. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $464.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.41%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AQN shares. Raymond James set a $18.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TD Securities set a $17.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.96.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

