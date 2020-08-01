NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 16,048 Shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its stake in shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 49.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,048 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on BERY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.77.

BERY stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. Berry Global Group Inc has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.07.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.