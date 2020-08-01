NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 2,100 Shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its position in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in 58.com were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WUBA. Norges Bank bought a new position in 58.com in the 4th quarter worth $87,289,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,908,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $239,120,000 after purchasing an additional 661,827 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 735.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,014,000 after purchasing an additional 469,306 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,084,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $150,273,000 after purchasing an additional 386,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 912,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,462,000 after purchasing an additional 340,526 shares during the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WUBA opened at $55.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. 58.com Inc has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $69.89.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 26th. The information services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. 58.com had a net margin of 61.33% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $361.37 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that 58.com Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WUBA has been the subject of several research reports. New Street Research downgraded shares of 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of 58.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

