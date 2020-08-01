NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 3,300 Shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its holdings in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Autohome by 81.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 595,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,267,000 after purchasing an additional 267,336 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Autohome by 12.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 148,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after acquiring an additional 16,683 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Autohome by 2.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 911,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,740,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Autohome by 10.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 402,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,566,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Autohome by 73.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 8,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

ATHM stock opened at $87.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.92. Autohome Inc has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $100.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Autohome had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $218.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autohome Inc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATHM. China International Capital raised Autohome to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Autohome from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie cut Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.70 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Autohome has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.42.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

