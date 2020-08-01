NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 4,306 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,505 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,306 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 4.4% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $641,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $133,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.7% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,164.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,884.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,314.52. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1,522.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BofA Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,100.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,240.51.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

