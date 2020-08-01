NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 758 Shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its stake in shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,013 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in IDACORP by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in IDACORP by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,529 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in IDACORP by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 151,718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after buying an additional 12,603 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in IDACORP by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 177,846 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,613,000 after purchasing an additional 63,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in IDACORP by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 66,861 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 25,261 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IDA opened at $93.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.08 and its 200 day moving average is $95.46. IDACORP Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.05 and a fifty-two week high of $114.01.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $318.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.35 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 18.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDACORP Inc will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.13%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sidoti upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on IDACORP from $117.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.33.

In related news, Director Darrel T. Anderson sold 5,544 shares of IDACORP stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $524,517.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,995 shares in the company, valued at $10,406,626.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

