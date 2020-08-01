NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Takes $501,000 Position in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,062,000. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 13,124,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $246,877,000 after buying an additional 4,209,218 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 145,709.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,187,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,025,000 after buying an additional 4,184,788 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 10,365.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,031,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,651,000 after buying an additional 3,993,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,804,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,668,000 after buying an additional 3,673,800 shares during the last quarter. 56.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

PBA stock opened at $24.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.23. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.00%.

PBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.