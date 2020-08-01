NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Takes Position in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 64,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 56,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 29,392 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 26,743 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $8.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.04. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.81.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $238.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.39 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 10.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

APLE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.08.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

