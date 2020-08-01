NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Takes Position in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 28.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Papa John’s Int’l during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Papa John’s Int’l during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Get Papa John's Int'l alerts:

PZZA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.73.

PZZA opened at $94.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,733.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.86. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $96.43.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $409.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.61 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. Papa John’s Int’l’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $116,539.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,862.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Papa John’s Int’l Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.