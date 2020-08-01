NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Trims Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 100.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 42.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Andrew E. Page sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $101,793.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,791.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $136.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.05.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $150.14 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $71.33 and a one year high of $171.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

