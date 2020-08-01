Noranda Income Fund (TSE:NIF.UN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.64

Noranda Income Fund (TSE:NIF.UN)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.64 and traded as low as $1.13. Noranda Income Fund shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 132,900 shares.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their target price on Noranda Income Fund from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 17th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85.

Noranda Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:NIF.UN)

Noranda Income Fund operates as an income trust. The company owns electrolytic zinc processing facility and ancillary assets located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Québec that produces refined zinc metal and various by-products from zinc concentrate. Its products include jumbo zinc, a product customized with alloy for steel customers to enhance the productivity of galvanizing lines; zinc shot, a product that is used to produce electro-galvanized steel for the car industry; and granulated zinc that is used in the production of fertilizers and reagents for the pulp and paper industry.

