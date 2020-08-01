Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $55.25 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,483 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 18,006 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 6.7% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $55,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,111,006 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $648,305,000 after acquiring an additional 96,361 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $1,408,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.23.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $205.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,554.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $130.78 and a 1-year high of $216.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.18 and its 200 day moving average is $178.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

