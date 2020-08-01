Northcoast Research Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI)

Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trueblue in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the business services provider will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Trueblue’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get Trueblue alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TBI. ValuEngine raised Trueblue from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Trueblue from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Trueblue from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Trueblue from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of TBI opened at $15.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 1.64. Trueblue has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.75. The company has a market cap of $552.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.79.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $358.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.20 million. Trueblue had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. Trueblue’s revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Trueblue by 30.2% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,302,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,379,000 after purchasing an additional 533,714 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Trueblue by 24.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,415,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,062,000 after purchasing an additional 278,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Trueblue by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,831,000 after purchasing an additional 83,761 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Trueblue by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,198,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,826,000 after purchasing an additional 113,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trueblue during the fourth quarter worth $21,440,000. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trueblue

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Trueblue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trueblue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.