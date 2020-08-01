Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Northfield Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther anticipates that the bank will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Northfield Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

NFBK stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.99. Northfield Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $17.55. The firm has a market cap of $473.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.26.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Northfield Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.54 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Northfield Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.41%.

In other Northfield Bancorp news, Director Paul Stahlin acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 382,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,186. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Louis Ryan acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $26,975.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,846 shares in the company, valued at $246,508.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $164,718. 7.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 121,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 11,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 15,903 shares during the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northfield Bancorp Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

