Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a sector perform rating and a $366.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $373.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a buy rating and a $398.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $385.00.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $325.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $308.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.27. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $263.31 and a 1 year high of $385.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The company had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 22.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOC. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

