Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NWBI. BidaskClub cut Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.01. Northwest Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.89.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.18. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $133.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.99 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.38%.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $155,250.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 17,845 shares of company stock valued at $182,757. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 233.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 546.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,364 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,467 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

