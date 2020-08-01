NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NorthWestern during the fourth quarter worth $47,683,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in NorthWestern during the second quarter worth $22,001,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 42.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,001,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,921,000 after buying an additional 299,779 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 113.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 435,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,053,000 after buying an additional 231,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NorthWestern by 20.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,463,000 after purchasing an additional 151,389 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NWE stock opened at $56.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.34. NorthWestern Corp has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $80.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.88.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $269.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.41 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 7.91%. NorthWestern’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NWE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays upgraded NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded NorthWestern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.14.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.