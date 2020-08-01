Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.68

Shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.68 and traded as low as $13.10. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund shares last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 129,149 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average of $13.68.

Get Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 278,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. increased its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 95.0% in the second quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 67,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 32,995 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 84.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 84,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 38,873 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the first quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the first quarter worth about $118,000.

About Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX)

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.