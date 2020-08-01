Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the second quarter worth $7,609,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Okta by 124.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Okta during the second quarter worth $2,233,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Okta during the second quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in Okta by 0.3% during the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 171,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,318,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $220.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of -123.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.22. Okta Inc has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $224.90.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $182.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.57 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 33.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.94, for a total value of $7,535,449.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.49, for a total value of $8,624,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,281,018.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 498,696 shares of company stock valued at $98,057,379 over the last 90 days. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Okta from $140.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on Okta from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Okta from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.11.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

