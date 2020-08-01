Oppenheimer Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.79. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

JPM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.89.

JPM stock opened at $96.64 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.77 and its 200-day moving average is $105.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 217.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

