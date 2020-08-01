Oppenheimer Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the bank will earn $4.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.73. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $329.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $14.51 EPS.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $881.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.21 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.63.

SIVB opened at $224.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.25. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $127.39 and a twelve month high of $270.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.01, for a total transaction of $192,160.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,276.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.07, for a total transaction of $2,605,237.01. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,476 shares of company stock worth $4,811,007. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 39,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,843,000 after purchasing an additional 58,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $679,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.